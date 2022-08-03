Savoy Automobile Museum announces two new exhibitions

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cartersville’s Savoy Automobile Museum opened two new exhibits Aug. 2.

BIG BLOCKS! focuses on the American muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s. The exhibit will showcase cars as varied as Mustangs, Corvettes, Chargers and a Mercury Cyclone. 11 cars in total are on display, brought together from both the Savoy’s collection, other museums and private collectors.

The museum will also hold HOODS UP! weekends beginning Aug. 5-7. Guests will have the opportunity to see under the hoods of the muscle cars on display. HOODS UP! weekends will be held every other weekend until the exhibit closes.

Savoy Customs displays four 1950s models from Ford and General Motors. The models have been restored to their classic looks but given a modern update under the hood.

Both exhibits are open until Dec. 4.

BIG BLOCKS! and Savoy Customs join several other exhibits at the museum, including the Indy 500-focused Frontrunners and a celebration of Pirelli’s 150th anniversary.

