Savoy Automobile Museum announces two new exhibitions

A 1970 Buick GSX on display at the BIG BLOCKS! exhibit.
A 1970 Buick GSX on display at the BIG BLOCKS! exhibit.(Savoy Automobile Museum)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cartersville’s Savoy Automobile Museum opened two new exhibits Aug. 2.

BIG BLOCKS! focuses on the American muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s. The exhibit will showcase cars as varied as Mustangs, Corvettes, Chargers and a Mercury Cyclone. 11 cars in total are on display, brought together from both the Savoy’s collection, other museums and private collectors.

The museum will also hold HOODS UP! weekends beginning Aug. 5-7. Guests will have the opportunity to see under the hoods of the muscle cars on display. HOODS UP! weekends will be held every other weekend until the exhibit closes.

Savoy Customs displays four 1950s models from Ford and General Motors. The models have been restored to their classic looks but given a modern update under the hood.

Both exhibits are open until Dec. 4.

BIG BLOCKS! and Savoy Customs join several other exhibits at the museum, including the Indy 500-focused Frontrunners and a celebration of Pirelli’s 150th anniversary.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A first grade class at Callaway Elementary School.
Clayton County Schools implement new safety and security policies for new school year
MARTA Reach provides rideshare service in Clayton, DeKalb, & Fulton counties.
MARTA to host job fair Thursday, offering $3K sign-on bonus
Seckinger High School in Gwinnett County is Georgia's first-ever artificial intelligence-themed...
New high school in Gwinnett immerses students in artificial intelligence
Georgia prices remain the lowest in the nation.
Gov. Kemp once again extends temporary suspension of gas tax in Georgia