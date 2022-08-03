Shake Shack restaurant to open Lenox Square location

Aug. 3, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Shake Shack restaurant is set to open its seventh metro Atlanta location, according to officials.

The Shake Shack will open Monday thru Friday from 10:30 a.m. - 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

The restaurant is best known for American classics, house-made lemonades, milkshakes, crispy chicken and more.

The restaurant first opened in 2004 in New York City. It has more than 100 international locations and 350 locations in 32 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

