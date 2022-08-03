South Cobb Dunkin’ Donuts giving away free coffee for a year

The Dunkin' Donuts in South Cobb is giving away free coffee for a year.
The Dunkin' Donuts in South Cobb is giving away free coffee for a year.(Dunkin' Donuts)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Dunkin’ Donuts at 3300 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna is giving away free coffee for a year to celebrate its grand reopening. The store will reopen 5 a.m. Aug. 5 and the first 100 in-store customers will receive coupons for 4 free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months at the South Cobb location.

The store will also give away free medium hot or iced coffees from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It received a complete redesign and expansion and now has mobile pickup and a faster drive-thru lane.

Dunkin’ Donuts will donate $1,000 to MUST Ministries, which operates pantries and feeds about 100 people a day in the metro Atlanta area.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Interlock will host a 5k benefitting the Atlanta Humane Society Sept. 10
The Interlock announce fall 5K
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Woman shares story of forced sterilization as post-Roe concerns continue
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Crowds came out in droves to support breast cancer research for the Susan G. Komen 'More than...
Atlanta’s MORE THAN PINK WALK returns Sept. 24