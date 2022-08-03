South Cobb Dunkin’ Donuts giving away free coffee for a year

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Dunkin’ Donuts at 3300 South Cobb Drive in Smyrna is giving away free coffee for a year to celebrate its grand reopening. The store will reopen 5 a.m. Aug. 5 and the first 100 in-store customers will receive coupons for 4 free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month for 14 months at the South Cobb location.

The store will also give away free medium hot or iced coffees from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. It received a complete redesign and expansion and now has mobile pickup and a faster drive-thru lane.

Dunkin’ Donuts will donate $1,000 to MUST Ministries, which operates pantries and feeds about 100 people a day in the metro Atlanta area.

