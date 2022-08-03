Strider, Rosario power Braves to 13-1 rout of Phillies

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) delivers in the first inning of a baseball...
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider (65) delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Spencer Strider struck out a career-high 13 in six-plus innings, Eddie Rosario tied a career high with five RBIs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 13-1 for their fourth straight win.

The defending World Series champions are 40-14 since June 1, the best record in the majors over that span. They moved within 2½ games of the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Philadelphia. which dropped to 10-32 when scoring three runs or fewer, entered 34-18 since June 1, the fourth-best record in the majors over that span, and on a five-game winning streak.

The Phillies were coming off an 18-hit performance in Sunday’s 8-2 win at Pittsburgh but were held to four hits by the Braves.

