Toddler reportedly shot in southwest Atlanta

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting involving a toddler.

The shooting, which reportedly happened in the 1200 block of Lee Street NW in southwest Atlanta, was reported at approximately 4:02 p.m.

Police confirmed a toddler with a gunshot wound was found at that location and was alert, conscious and breathing upon discovery.

No other information has been released about the incident. Check back with CBS46 for updates.

MAP OF THE AREA

