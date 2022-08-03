Toddler reportedly shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police have confirmed they are investigating a shooting involving a toddler.

The shooting, which reportedly happened in the 1200 block of Lee Street NW in southwest Atlanta, was reported at approximately 4:02 p.m.

Police confirmed a toddler with a gunshot wound was found at that location and was alert, conscious and breathing upon discovery.

No other information has been released about the incident. Check back with CBS46 for updates.

