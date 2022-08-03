The Works announces August events lineup

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Works development in the Upper Westside neighborhood has announced its full lineup of August events. The events include weekly concerts, a blood drive and several dog-focused events.

The full lineup is as follows:

Yappy Hour: Pup Meetup and PUPFEST

The first of several dog-focused events will take place Aug. 4 at 6 p.m. on the Spur Stage. Dogs will be able to enjoy two hours of play time and a variety of treats, toys and other products while their owners can enjoy a drink and a meal from Dr. Scofflaw’s Brewing and Chattahoochee Food Works. The Yappy Hour will also return Aug. 18 and 25.

The Works will also host PUPFEST Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. on Camp Street. The National Dog Day celebration will feature music from Broken String Band and DJ Steve. Guests will also have the opportunity to win prizes from WAG-A-LOT. Tickets start at $10 and benefit the Atlanta Humane Society.

Chattahoochee Food Works: Karaoke Night

A free karaoke night will also be held every Thursday, hosted by Atlanta radio personality Kal V. 31 food vendors will come to Chattahoochee Food Works to give singers and viewers a bite to eat. The event begins at 7 p.m., in the middle of Yappy Hour. Keeping a dog around for karaoke is a risk, but there’s no rule saying a dog can’t sing karaoke.

First Friday at BOBO Intriguing Objects

The Makers Building will host BOBO Intriguing Objects Aug. 5 at 6 p.m. as the antiques business brings some of its wares to sell. There will be exclusive items at this event, as well as other pieces from the store’s inventory. If you’re looking for that cool antique piece to finish off your place, this could be the place to get it.

American Axes: Trivi-Axe

Axe throwing and trivia are both great on their own and the Works will combine the two Aug. 11 and 25. There will be two rounds of competition where six-person teams compete against each other in both trivia and axe-throwing. One round begins at 7 p.m., the other begins at 8 p.m.

Comedy in The Camp

MC Damon Summer brings together a diverse group of local talent for a stand-up night to remember Aug. 11 at 8 p.m.. The performers weave together personal anecdotes and social commentary.

The event is open to ticket holders 18 and older and is weather-permitting. Tickets can be found here.

Wellness at the Works

There will be two Wellness at the Works events this month; one Aug. 13 starting at 10 a.m. and another Aug. 17 starting at 6:30 p.m. The Aug. 13 class will be a high-energy dance class to get participants moving and burn calories through a variety of dance styles. They will also be able to get a free smoothie from Chattahoochee Food Works. The Aug. 17 class is a yoga class focused on mindfulness and meditation.

Tickets for both classes are $15.

American Red Cross Blood Drive

A blood drive will be held Aug. 17 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The drive will be held in the Makers building, and donors can sign up here using the code THEWORKS.

Foxeria del Sol Hatch Chile Fest

Taqueria del Sol and Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q will bring their Foxeria del Sol Hatch Chile Fest to the Works Aug. 21 at 2 p.m. Guests will be able to taste dishes from both local restaurants. 100 percent of ticket sales will go toward Hogs for the Cause benefitting pediatric cancer patients in metro Atlanta. Tickets can be found here and start at $50.

Summer Music Series

The Works will host free concerts at the Spur Stage and the camp every Friday and Saturday throughout the month. The concerts will feature a variety of local acts, including rockers Bad Liars Aug. 6, guitarist Davin McCoy Aug. 19 and Blake Bryant Aug. 5. The Friday concerts are on the Spur Stage. The Saturday concerts are on the Camp. The full lineup is below:

Aug. 5: Blake Bryant

Aug. 6: Bad Liars

Aug. 12: Brandon Crocker

Aug. 13: Bevel Down

Aug. 19: Davin McCoy

Aug. 20: Better Than Silence

Aug. 26: DJ Zook

