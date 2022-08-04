$25K reward offered for man wanted for shooting at FBI agent in Columbus

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly “firing multiple rounds” at an FBI agent in Columbus on July 28.

According to officials, a federal arrest warrant has been issued by the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia for 24-year-old Joshuia Jonathon Luke Brown. Brown was charged by police with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and impeding a federal official.

Brown is listed as an African-American man who is 5-feet-11 tall, weighs 197 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.