$25K reward offered for man wanted for shooting at FBI agent in Columbus

Photo of Joshuia Brown wanted by FBI
Photo of Joshuia Brown wanted by FBI(FBI)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A $25,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly “firing multiple rounds” at an FBI agent in Columbus on July 28.

According to officials, a federal arrest warrant has been issued by the United States District Court for the Middle District of Georgia for 24-year-old Joshuia Jonathon Luke Brown. Brown was charged by police with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and impeding a federal official.

Brown is listed as an African-American man who is 5-feet-11 tall, weighs 197 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to contact the FBI’s Atlanta Field Office at 770-216-3000.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Book bag giveaway in Fulton County
Kids receive supplies at back-to-school bash in Fulton County
Official urge drivers to be mindful of school buses
Riverdale parent catches drivers behaving badly in a school zone
An AT&T vendor is caught on camera using a racial slur directed at a South Fulton teenager
AT&T vendor caught using “N-word” directed at South Fulton teenager
Mother wants officer who shot son to be fired
Jamarion Robinson’s mother wants police officer fired immediately
Book bag giveaway in Fulton County
Book bag giveaway in Fulton County