Atlanta baseball complex renamed for the late Hank Aaron

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The widow of baseball legend Henry “Hammerin’ Hank” Aaron joined Atlanta city leaders Thursday for the renaming of a southwest Atlanta baseball complex in Aaron’s honor.

Aaron, who died in January of 2021, was a longtime resident of the Adams Park neighborhood. His widow Billye still lives there.

“We want all of our children to have an opportunity to pursue their dreams,” she told the crowd.

Thanks to the support from the Atlanta Braves Foundation, the city of Atlanta and others, Hank Aaron Field features a mural of Aaron by Atlanta-based artist Aziza Andre. The complex is also the new home of the famous Hank Aaron bust that once was on display at Turner Field.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens grew up in Adams Park and played baseball at the complex.

“It is my hope that having the bust here in the community will prompt young people who make use of this park to want to know more about him and how he lived his life, and not just the sports headlines because that’s not only what made him great,” Dickens said. “The greatness came from his tremendous courage, his tremendous grace and strength of his character.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.