Atlanta has seventh-largest homes in United States

Memphis has largest homes in top 50 metro areas
FILE- This Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, file photo shows a home offered for sale in the Atlanta...
FILE- This Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, file photo shows a home offered for sale in the Atlanta suburb of Roswell, Ga. On Thursday, Oct. 11, Freddie Mac reports on the week’s average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)(John Bazemore | AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta has the seventh-largest homes by square footage, according to a new study by Clever Real Estate. The median size of a home in Atlanta is 2,143 square feet. The median square footage across the United States is 2,356 square feet.

Memphis has the largest homes in the nation, clocking in at 2,630 square feet. Salt Lake City was the only other metro with homes larger than the national median at 2,423 square feet.

On the complete opposite end of the spectrum, Miami has the smallest homes in the nation with a median of 1,376 square feet.

The study also noted the per square feet price of homes. A home in Atlanta costs $182 per square foot, just above the national median of $169. That’s a 310 percent increase since 1980.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Forest Cove relocation delays
City votes on $7.6 million to move Forest Cove residents after missing relocation deadline

Latest News

Best Friends in Atlanta announced a Clear the Shelters event aimed at getting some very cute...
Best Friends in Atlanta waving adoption fees Aug. 6
The second Night Market will come to the Home Deport Backyard Sept. 8. q
Home Depot Backyard to host Night Market Sept. 8
Son of fallen Fairburn police officer escorted to school by fellow Fairburn officers
Fairburn police officers escort son of fallen officer to elementary school
Harold's Chicken and Ice Bar brings Chicago food to Atlanta
10 great Black-owned restaurants in Atlanta