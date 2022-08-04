Atlanta Police investigating possible shooting on 17th Street near State Street

Incident on 17th Street on 8/4/22
Incident on 17th Street on 8/4/22(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police are investigating a possible shooting in the 300 block of 17th Street near State Street.

Chopper46 flew above the scene and could see a white car surrounded by police officers and other responders.

CBS46 is waiting for additional information. Check back for an update.

MAP OF THE AREA

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Teen shot overnight while in bed asleep in southwest Atlanta
Teen shot overnight while in bed asleep in southwest Atlanta
Atlanta dedicates baseball complex to the late Hank Aaron
Atlanta baseball complex renamed for the late Hank Aaron
Civil vs. Criminal: Police dept. pursuing investigation into Ga. unlicensed contractor
Broken Contracts: Three customers out nearly $45k to unlicensed Ga. contractor
(L) Autumn Coney, (R) Bernetta Glover.
Women charged with child abuse in Clarkston First Baptist daycare incident