Atlanta’s Fox Theatre announce August events lineup

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta’s historic Fox Theatre announced its slate of concerts for August, giving music fans plenty of reasons to stop by the Midtown venue. In addition to a variety of music artists, the Fox Theatre will sponsor a live episode of the podcast Pod Save America at the Cobb Energy Center Aug. 13. The slate of concerts is below.

Aug. 8, 8 p.m.: Leon Bridges

One of soul’s most vital voices is touring in support of his newest album Gold-Diggers Sound. He also released an EP with Houston rock band Khruangbin called Texas Moon. Expect songs from both records as Bridges brings 1960s soul to Atlanta for one more night. Swedish synth-pop band Little Dragon will support Bridges.

Aug. 10-13, 8 p.m.: Widespread Panic

Wooooooo Widespread Panic! The jam icons are continuing their 2022 tour with four nights at the Fox Theatre. Originally scheduled as a New Year’s Eve run in 2021, all purchased tickets will be honored for the August dates. The Dec. 28 tickets will be honored on the Aug. 10 and so on. Fans unable to attend the dates can email the box office for a refund.

Aug. 28, 7 p.m.: Vince Gill

Country music legend Vince Gill will come to the Fox Theatre for an intimate date supported by special guest Wendy Moten. Gill promises a massive, career-spanning night. Anyone with even a passing interest in country music should take a shot at a night with one of country music’s best.

The full slate of the Fox’s August events can be found here.

