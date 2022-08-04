Best Friends in Atlanta waving adoption fees Aug. 6

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Best Friends in Atlanta announced a Clear the Shelters event aimed at getting many of their pets adopted.

The event will begin Aug. 6 at Dogma Day Care in Smyrna. Starting at 11 a.m., all fees will be waived on adoptable pets. The blowout event will have many of the pets available for adoption at Dogma Day Care. The event will also have free giveaways. All the pets at the event have been vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped.

Best Friends in Atlanta works with area shelters to reduce the number of animals killed in shelters. You can learn more about their work here.

Even if you can’t make it to Smyrna, all adoption fees will be waived for the rest of August. The very cute pets available for adoption can be seen here.

