Clayton County removes officer from training role as he awaits murder trial

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - – On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from his role in assisting with the department’s firearm training.

The move comes after pushback from county leaders challenging if Sgt. Hudgens’ role was appropriate while he awaits the start of a murder trial.

In October, a Fulton County grand jury charged Sgt. Hutchens and Eric Heinz, with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, with felony murder, aggravated assault and other charges in the killing of 26-year-old Jamarion Robinson.

“Recent concerns presented to the Clayton County Board of Commissioners about the administrative assignment of Sergeant K. Hutchens, to the in-service training unit have impacted the Board and the Clayton County Police Department. Chief Kevin Roberts has reconsidered the Sergeant’s assignment, and moved him to a non-training duty; effective immediately,” a police department said in an email to CBS46 on Wednesday.

CBS46 was included on an email thread between Chief Roberts and Clayton County Commissioner Felicia Franklin.

Chief Roberts initially said he stood by Sgt. Hutchens role in the department. Franklin fired back.

“I am extremely concerned as a board member and a mother of a Black Male, with your response justifying that you made a good decision that this officer should stay where he is,” wrote Franklin.

“While I believe everyone is innocent until proven guilty, in the abundance of caution a better decision could have been made about what capacity Hutcherson should serve in until his case is resolved,” continued Franklin.

Chief Roberts told Franklin that he changed his mind and as of Wednesday morning Sgt. Hudgens role had changed.

“He should not be training any officers. So when I heard he was actually still working for Clayton County Police Department, I feel as though it’s an insult. And it’s very disrespectful to me and my family,” said Monteria Robinson, Jamarion’s mother.

The murder trial is set to start Sept. 12.

Robinson said she’s holding a rally in honor of her son on Thursday outside Clayton County Police headquarters.

Friday marks the six-year anniversary of Jamarion’s death.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.