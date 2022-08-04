Dansby Swanson wins Braves’ Heart and Hustle award

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Braves named shortstop Dansby Swanson as the winner of the team’s 2022 Heart and Hustle Award. Each Major League Baseball team names a recipient, who then competes against the other team winners to win the award. Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies won the overall award last year. Albies was the first Braves player to win the award. Past Braves team recipients include Nick Markakis, Jason Heyward and Brian McCann.

The award is voted on by “alumni and active Major League players and is presented annually to an active player who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game.”

Swanson is not the only winner with a Georgia connection this year. Los Angeles Angels first baseman and Peachtree Ridge High School and University of Georgia alumni Jared Walsh won the Angels’ award. The overall winner will be announced in November. The award has existed since 2005.

