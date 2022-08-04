Falcons continue training camp, players demand justice in Calvin Ridley case

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Falcons returned to the practice field Wednesday as they continue their second week of training camp.

While Georgia native Deshaun Watson was suspended for six games in 2022 for his alleged involvement in sexual harassment while he was with the Houston Texans, many across the NFL believe that Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley was hit with an unfair and worse punishment by the NFL.

Ridley was suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in the 2021 season, according to a press release. Officials say the activity took place during a five-day period in late November 2021 while Ridley was not with the team and was away from the club’s facility on the non-football illness list.

Falcons teammate and fellow receiver Cordarelle Patterson posted a message on his Twitter account that said, “free my dawg.” He also addressed his tweet during a recent training camp practice at the team’s Flowery Branch facility.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.