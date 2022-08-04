Fire hits home on 2400 block of Colorado Trail

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fire Department responded to a fire in the 2400 block of Colorado Trail Aug. 3. Crews from Truck 31 and Engine 05 rescued two people from the fire. Both individuals, one male and one female, were brought to Grady Memorial Hospital after first aid treatment at the scene.

The fire engulfed a one-story residence, with heavy damage to the kitchen and moderate damage to the hallways and attic. Crews contained the fire to that residence and the fire presented no danger to surrounding buildings.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. We will update this story as we learn more.

