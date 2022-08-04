FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Partly cloudy afternoon; Isolated evening storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon in metro Atlanta with an isolated evening storm possible.

Thursday’s forecast

High - 91°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 20%

What you need to know

Unlike Wednesday, you’ll start the day dry in metro Atlanta with mostly sunny skies. We’ll see the clouds build throughout the afternoon with isolated storms possible through sunset.

Forecast map for Thursday evening (CBS46)

The forecast will remain the same through Saturday with a higher coverage of rain on Sunday, which is a First Alert.

