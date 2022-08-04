Home Depot Backyard to host Night Market Sept. 8

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Home Depot Backyard near Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the second Night Market event Sept. 8.

Much like the spring event, the Night Market will host a variety of food and drink vendors from around Atlanta. The event’s culinary offerings are headlined by local breweries such as Creature Comforts and Burnt Hickory Brewery, but non-alcoholic beverages will be available as well. Mercedes-Benz Stadium Executive Chef Matt Cooper will be on hand to provide food, as will other local chefs. A full lineup will be announced closer to the event.

The event is 21+ and begins at 6:30 p.m. Entry is free, but drink and food tokens cost anywhere from $3 to $10. Tickets go on sale Aug. 5 and can be found here.

