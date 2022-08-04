Jamarion Robinson’s mother wants police officer fired immediately

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The mother of a man shot 76 times by police officers in Clayton County several years ago is furious and demanding action.

Tomorrow will mark 6 years since Jamarion Robinson was killed during an attempted arrest outside his apartment.

In October, Officers Kristopher Hutchins and Eric Heinz were charged with murder.

PREVIOUS STORY: Clayton County removes officer from training role as he awaits murder trial

Since the indictment, Hutchins has been working as a SWAT instructor.

But this week, pressure from the family led the police chief to reassign Hutchins to an administrative role.

Robinson’s mother says that is not enough. She says that Hutchins never should have been training officers in the first place and wants him to be terminated immediately.

Hutchins is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 12.

