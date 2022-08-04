Kids receive supplies at back-to-school bash in Fulton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A back-to-school bash for Fulton County students took place on Thursday at the Love T. Nolan Elementary School.

The bash was organized by a city councilwoman and it was meant to help families struggling with inflation.

There was a book bag giveaway, bounce houses, snow cones and popcorn, and a fire truck.

The bags contained masks, notebooks, pens and pencils.

At the end of the event, a conversation will be held between the city and parents to go over expectations for the new school year.

The first day of school for the students is Monday.

