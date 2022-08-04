Kids receive supplies at back-to-school bash in Fulton County

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A back-to-school bash for Fulton County students took place on Thursday at the Love T. Nolan Elementary School.

The bash was organized by a city councilwoman and it was meant to help families struggling with inflation.

There was a book bag giveaway, bounce houses, snow cones and popcorn, and a fire truck.

The bags contained masks, notebooks, pens and pencils.

At the end of the event, a conversation will be held between the city and parents to go over expectations for the new school year.

The first day of school for the students is Monday.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
Woman pleads guilty to theft in fraudulent online scheme dating back to 2018
Rick Springfield seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington,...
Rick Springfield, Men At Work and John Waite to play Stockbridge Amphitheater
Official urge drivers to be mindful of school buses
Riverdale parent catches drivers behaving badly in a school zone
Baseball complex renamed in honor of Hank Aaron
Baseball complex renamed in honor of Hank Aaron