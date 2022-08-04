Longtime Atlanta businessman and philanthropist Charles Loudermilk dies at 95

Charlie "Charles" Loudermilk
Charlie "Charles" Loudermilk
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta businessman and philanthropist Charles “Charlie” Loudermilk has died. He was 95.

According to family, Loudermilk died after having complications from a stroke.

Loudermilk is best known as the founder of furniture and appliance store Aaron’s, which he first opened in 1995.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement.

The Atlanta City Council issued the following statement.

“Charles ‘Charlie’ Loudermilk Sr. loved the city of Atlanta and remained committed to building civic pride and uniting the community throughout his life. We are greatly saddened to hear of his passing and our thoughts are with his family. He always looked to the future of our city and his life was a shining example of philanthropy and hard work. He will forever be remembered as a pillar of the community.”

