3 dead, others injured after 4 shootings in less than 2-hour span in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There have been four reported shootings including one fatal shooting within a two-hour span in Atlanta, according to Atlanta police officials.

The first shooting was reported on 17th Street in Atlanta Station. Chopper46 flew above the scene and could see a white car surrounded by police officers and other responders. Police officials confirmed to CBS46 News that people were playing with a gun inside an apartment when it accidentally discharged and hit a man. That man was rushed to the hospital.

The second shooting was reported at the 2500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at Columbia Commons on Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival, officers found a male dead on the scene. This shooting remains under investigation.

The third reported shooting came at 400 Merrits Ave. There is no additional information provided by police officials.

The fourth shooting that was reported happened at the 1700 block of Peachtree Road.

