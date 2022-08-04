Out and About in the ATL | Aug. 4-7, 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s going to be another great weekend in metro Atlanta and we encourage you to get out and about. If you are looking for something to do, check out this week’s list:

THURSDAY

Skyler Saufley is performing live with his trio at Blind Willie’s Blues Club on North Highland Avenue NE.

Movies on the Square at Colony Square will feature “High School Musical” on their jumbo screen in Midtown’s living room.

The Laughing Library on Peters Street SW is hosting Open Mic Comedy.

The singer Kehlani brings her Blue Water Road Trip to the Coca-Cola Roxy at The Battery.

Kingdom Collapse performs with Thoughts Are Nuclear, Velvet Willow and SeVer at an all-ages show in Purgatory at The Masquerade at Underground Atlanta.

FRIDAY

Downtown Canton is celebrating First Friday with a night filled with live entertainment with Bumpin’ The Mango, late-night shopping, axe throwing, a kids zone and food and beverage vendors along Main Street.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is presenting a Concert for the Community. There will be performances by the Atlanta Alumni Corps, Atlanta Public Schools and Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Talent Development Program.

The High Museum of Art in Midtown Atlanta is hosting High Frequency Friday with the city’s most popular DJs, a docent-led tour, drinks and light bites. This month’s performers include GeeXella & Ree de la Vega and BabySpider & Taradactyl.

The Breakfast Club will perform at Thrasher Park in the city of Norcross. Get ready for some serious nostalgia during the Summer Concert Series performance.

El Scorcho and February Stars will present Foozer: A Weezer/Foo Fighters Tribute at City Winery Atlanta.

Jazz in the Park in Newnan will feature Tommie Macon and The Gentlemen of Jazz. There will be music and food trucks. Attendees are welcome to bring blankets, picnics and alcohol.

Bizarre Bazaar’s Night Owl Market is happening at The Beer Growler in Avondale Estates. There will be art, pet products, jewelry, home decor and more. There will also be craft beer, wine, ciders and kombucha.

Giovannie & The Hired Guns from Texas are performing at Terminal West on West Marietta Street NW with Blame My Youth.

Three Days Grace is bringing its Explosions Tour to Tabernacle Atlanta.

SATURDAY

Cascade Skating on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is hosting an open house with free skating, free food, giveaways and more. It’s their 19th annual event.

Line Creek Brewing Co. in Peachtree City is celebrating its Fantastic 4th Anniversary with 5 special beer releases, music, and food. Attendees invited to dress up as their favorite superhero or villain.

The City of Stockbridge is celebrating the ‘80s with Men at Work, John Waite and Rick Springfield at Stockbridge Amphitheater.

The Parliament of Owls lantern parade is happening at The Plaza at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta. Participants are asked to wear back and white.

Yesterday Calling is performing at Gate City Brewing Co. in Roswell. Enjoy songs from the 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s while you sip on beer.

Head to Suite Lounge on Luckie Street NW for Trap + Dine. Enoy delicious food and an energetic live band playing covers of your favorite hip-hop songs.

SUNDAY

The 15th Annual Jerry Day ATL is happening at Terminal West on West Marietta Street NW. The all-ages event celebrates the life and music of Jerry Garcia. Multiple bands on 2 indoor stages.

Heather Hayes, daughter of the legendary Isaac Hayes, is performing at CalaBar & Grill in Stone Mountain. Hosted by Donn Jones and music by DJ Polo Bigg.

