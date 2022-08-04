Rick Springfield, Men At Work and John Waite to play Stockbridge Amphitheater

Grammy winners to play new amphitheater Aug. 6.
Rick Springfield seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington,...
Rick Springfield seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 4, 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rick Springfield, Men at Work and John Waite will perform at the Stockbridge Amphitheater Aug. 6. The trio of 1980s greats teamed up for a summer tour that’s currently making its way through the region.

The gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 8 p.m.

Springfield recently announced a live album of Working Class Dog, the 1981 album that features his iconic song “Jessie’s Girl.” The album was recorded in his home early in the pandemic.

Tickets begin at $55 and are available here.

