School zone speed enforcement begins in Duluth

By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) - With school back in session in Gwinnett County, the Duluth Police Department is reminding drivers that its school-zone camera system is ready to mail tickets to speeders.

The cameras are now operational in school zones at Chattahoochee Elementary, Mason Elementary, Duluth Middle, and Coleman Middle schools - the four schools participating in Duluth’s School Safety Initiative.

Enforcement in school zones will take place during the morning and afternoon school zone hours. Enforcement will begin at 15 miles per hour over the school zone speed limit. Enforcement will continue in the middle of the school day, even when the yellow lights have stopped flashing, at 18 mph or over the normally posted speed limit.

No enforcement will be done on non-school days.

Violations will cost $75 for the first infraction and $125 for each subsequent infraction.

