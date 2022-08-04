Sinkhole affecting traffic on Austell Road in Marietta

A sinkhole is affecting traffic on Austell Road in Marietta Thursday morning.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A sinkhole has the northbound side of Austell Road blocked between Windy Hill and Callaway roads.

Drivers should give themselves some extra time Thursday morning as crews work to fill this in. They have opened up the southbound side for those trying to get to Milford Elementary School.

#ATLtraffic >>> https://www.cbs46.com/traffic/

Posted by CBS46 on Thursday, August 4, 2022

Cobb County officials sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the repairs:

“This is a Georgia DOT incident - they are repairing a collapsed drain at the site. Cobb DOT has helped arrange a detour from Calloway to Al Bishop to County Services Parkway back to Austell. They have worked on timing the traffic signals in the area to make the detour work better.”

The roadway is expected to re-open around 6 p.m.

