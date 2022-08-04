Teen shot overnight while in bed asleep in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A 19-year-old is recovering after being shot overnight while in bed asleep.

It happened Thursday around 2:15 a.m. at the Villages at Carver apartments, located in the 100 block of Moury Avenue in southwest Atlanta.

Police say someone shot up the apartment and the 19-year-old victim was hit in the leg. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to recover.

“This is totally unacceptable, the child was in his house asleep. We are going to be aggressive with it,” said Christian Hunt, Atlanta Police Night Commander.

Police are looking through surveillance and for possible witnesses. They’re asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

