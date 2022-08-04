TSA to host hiring event at Hartsfield Atlanta Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a hiring event at Hartsfield Atlanta International Airport (ATL both Tuesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 10 to assist individuals interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO).

The hiring event will take place at the Holiday Inn & Suites Atlanta Airport North, 1380 Virginia Avenue, Atlanta, GA, 30344 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both days. Attendees will receive information about TSO positions and have the opportunity to complete multiple steps of the hiring process. Click here to register.

Starting pay for the position is $17.84 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months. TSA is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 to eligible new hires – $500 after onboarding and an additional $500 after one year of service, with a service agreement. The initiative applies to TSO new hires that start work through Sept. 30.

Candidates are required to have two valid forms of state or federal identification.

For more information, visit https://jobs.tsa.gov/events/08-09/atlanta-tso-recruiting-event.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.