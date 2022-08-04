UPDATE: Above-average hurricane season still expected in the Atlantic

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An above-average hurricane season is still expected in the Atlantic with 14-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes.

In a typical Atlantic hurricane season, there are 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

2022 Tropical Outlook in the Atlantic (CBS46)

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) updated its outlook Thursday morning to slightly reduce the number of named storms and major hurricanes expected. The original outlook was issued in May and called for 14-21 named storms, 6-10 hurricanes and 3-6 major hurricanes.

The slight adjustment to the outlook is due to cooler sea-surface temperatures in the Atlantic, which can help limit tropical development. Despite cooler sea-surface temperatures, an above-average season is still expected.

Three named storms have formed in the Atlantic so far this season, which began on June 1. While there hasn’t been much activity, that’s not unusual with tropical activity typically increasing in August each season, leading to the peak of hurricane season in mid-September.

Tropical Activity (CBS46)

Nearly 90 percent of hurricanes that form in the Atlantic occur after Aug. 1, according to meteorologist Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane specialist with Colorado State University.

Last season was the third-most active season on record in the Atlantic with 21 named storms, which followed the 2020 season, the most active on record with 30 named storms.

Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30.

Named Storms in the Atlantic over past 5 seasons (CBS46)

2022 Atlantic Storm Names (CBS46)

