VIDEO: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescues fawn from hole

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A social media post about a Cherokee County deputy rescuing a baby deer is getting attention online.

The video was posted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. They identified the deputy as Deputy Addison Bass and said it took place in the Freehome Precinct.

The hole is located at a construction site. It is not clear how long the fawn was in the hole.

