VIDEO: Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy rescues fawn from hole

Deer being rescued in Cherokee County
Deer being rescued in Cherokee County(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A social media post about a Cherokee County deputy rescuing a baby deer is getting attention online.

The video was posted by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. They identified the deputy as Deputy Addison Bass and said it took place in the Freehome Precinct.

Click here to watch.

The hole is located at a construction site. It is not clear how long the fawn was in the hole.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Book bag giveaway in Fulton County
Kids receive supplies at back-to-school bash in Fulton County
Official urge drivers to be mindful of school buses
Riverdale parent catches drivers behaving badly in a school zone
An AT&T vendor is caught on camera using a racial slur directed at a South Fulton teenager
AT&T vendor caught using “N-word” directed at South Fulton teenager
Mother wants officer who shot son to be fired
Jamarion Robinson’s mother wants police officer fired immediately
Book bag giveaway in Fulton County
Book bag giveaway in Fulton County