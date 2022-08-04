WATCH: AAA, officials discusses its School’s Open -- Drive Carefully safety campaign

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A press conference is taking place today at Heards Ferry Elementary School to discuss AAA’s School’s Open -- Drive Carefully safety campaign.

Attendees include the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division, AAA and representatives from Fulton County Schools.

WATCH THE PRESSER BELOW

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.