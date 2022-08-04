WATCH: AAA, officials discusses its School’s Open -- Drive Carefully safety campaign

Toledo Lucas County Public Library
A multi-ethnic group of elementary age children are getting on a school bus. The kids' backs are to the camera. They are running towards the school bus which is parked with its door open. It's a rainy day and the kids are wearing jackets, rain boots and backpacks.(FatCamera | Getty Images)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A press conference is taking place today at Heards Ferry Elementary School to discuss AAA’s School’s Open -- Drive Carefully safety campaign.

Attendees include the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division, AAA and representatives from Fulton County Schools.

WATCH THE PRESSER BELOW

