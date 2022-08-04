Woman pleads guilty to theft in fraudulent online scheme dating back to 2018

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.(MGN)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman who was arrested in connection to theft in a fraudulent online ordering scene involving an eyeglasses retailer has pleaded guilty, Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday.

Officials say Rachelle Parker pleaded guilty to a scheme to steal eyeglasses frames from Warby Parker in 2018.

“We are proud to be in the fight against online retail crime in our state, and we will not hesitate to pursue those who engage in this criminal behavior,” said Carr.

“By working hand-in-hand with local, state and federal law enforcement, we will continue to investigate and prosecute the individuals who perpetrate these coordinated acts of theft. We are committed to protecting Georgia’s businesses and consumers, and we believe this case sends a message that this type of illegal activity will not be tolerated.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rick Springfield seen at KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, May 11, 2019, in Arlington,...
Rick Springfield, Men At Work and John Waite to play Stockbridge Amphitheater
Book bag giveaway in Fulton County
Kids receive supplies at back-to-school bash in Fulton County
Official urge drivers to be mindful of school buses
Riverdale parent catches drivers behaving badly in a school zone
Baseball complex renamed in honor of Hank Aaron
Baseball complex renamed in honor of Hank Aaron