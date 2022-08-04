Woman pleads guilty to theft in fraudulent online scheme dating back to 2018

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman who was arrested in connection to theft in a fraudulent online ordering scene involving an eyeglasses retailer has pleaded guilty, Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday.

Officials say Rachelle Parker pleaded guilty to a scheme to steal eyeglasses frames from Warby Parker in 2018.

“We are proud to be in the fight against online retail crime in our state, and we will not hesitate to pursue those who engage in this criminal behavior,” said Carr.

“By working hand-in-hand with local, state and federal law enforcement, we will continue to investigate and prosecute the individuals who perpetrate these coordinated acts of theft. We are committed to protecting Georgia’s businesses and consumers, and we believe this case sends a message that this type of illegal activity will not be tolerated.”

