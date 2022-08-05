3 accused in Wendy’s arson following death of Rayshard Brooks expected in court

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The three people accused of torching an Atlanta area Wendy’s restaurant back in 2020 following the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks will face a judge Friday.

John Wade, Natalie White, and Chisome Kingston will be in court for a motion hearing at 9:30 a.m. The three are indicted on two counts of arson and one count of conspiracy to commit arson.

Around 10:45 p.m. on June 12, 2020, Atlanta police officer Devin Brosnan responded to a complaint that Brooks, 27, was asleep in the drive-through of a southwest Atlanta Wendy’s. Another Atlanta officer, Garrett Rolfe, arrived to assist.

Videos of the incident showed after Brooks failed a sobriety test, he resisted arrest, struggled with the officers, grabbed an officer’s Taser, and ran off.

As he ran, Brooks tried to fire the Taser toward the officer chasing him. Rolfe then drew his weapon and fired three shots. Brooks died soon after at a hospital.

Brooks’ death came just over a month after George Floyd died while in custody of the Minneapolis, Minnesota police department, which set off a summer of racial unrest and protests in many major U.S. cities, including Atlanta.

One day after Brooks’ death, then-Atlanta police chief Erika Shields resigned. That night, the Wendy’s where Brooks was shot was burned down, and several cars were torched by protesters as well.

A Fulton County grand jury later indicted three people on arson charges. All three - John Wade, Chisom Kingston, and Natalie White, the woman whom Brooks was driving to see when he was fatally shot - plead not guilty.

The two officers involved in Brooks’ death are now facing trial.

