Arrest made in Flowery Branch murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County Police arrested a suspect in the murder of Sarai’ Llanos Gomez, the woman whose remains were found in Flowery Branch June 20. Timothy James Krueger Sr. of Duluth has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. He was arrested at his home on Cardinal Lake Drive Aug. 4.

Gomez was found stabbed to death on Paradise Point Road. She was unidentifiable when she was found and it took more than a month for detectives to positively identify her.

Krueger is being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Jail.

Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said “six weeks ago we had no idea who our victim was and we had no leads on her killer. After hundreds of hours of intense investigative work, our team was able to put a suspect behind bars. I pray this brings a sense of justice to Ms. Gomez and her family.”

