Brews and Bites Festival returns to Six Flags Over Georgia

Festival takes place. Aug. 27-28 and Sept. 3-5
Six Flags Over Georgia's Brews and Bites Festival will return Aug. 27.
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Six Flags Over Georgia will host the Brews and Bites Festival over two weekends in August and September. The second annual festival will return Aug. 27-28 and Sept. 3-5.

The festival will occupy the park’s Peachtree Square with food trucks and several local breweries, including Wild Leap and Atlanta Hard Cider. To purchase alcohol, guests will need to buy punch cards that are good for up to 12 drinks.

Guests must be 21+ to purchase punch cards. Tickets are available here, start at $25 and do not come with park admission.

