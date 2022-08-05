California governor targets Georgia’s abortion law in attempt to lure TV and film productions back to Hollywood

Georgia film industry booms
Georgia film industry booms
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT
DORAVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday he’s offering incentives to TV and film executives who pull their productions out of Georgia and other “anti-abortion states that rule with hatred.”

In an ad in Variety magazine, Newsom tells the film industry, “We share your values. So now it’s time to choose.”

Georgia’s film industry, fueled by the state’s tax incentives, brings in roughly $4.4 million to the Georgia’s economy each year.

In a tweet, Newsom said, “You can protect your workers, or you can continue to support anti-abortion states that rule with hatred.”

So far, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has not responded to Newsom’s statements.

