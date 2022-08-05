CBS46 to broadcast live from ‘Assembly Atlanta’ next week

Assembly Atlanta
Assembly Atlanta(CBS46)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Hollywood of the south is nothing to scoff at.

It is bringing in $4.4 billion to our state this year. And all next week, the CBS46 News team is getting involved.

We will be hosting every newscast from our special studio at “Assembly Atlanta” in Doraville. It’s the massive 135-acre entertainment production space being built by our parent company, Gray Television, on the site of the iconic General Motors assembly plant.

Each day, you’ll see stories about how the film industry has transformed Georgia and what it could mean for your family.

