CBS46 crews work around the clock to transfer news studio from 14th street to Assembly

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It looks like chaos but to engineers at CBS46, there is a method to the madness. This crew is breaking down an entire studio, transferring the useable pieces over to a temporary setup at Assembly Atlanta.

“We decided we wanted to go someplace for a week and get out of the building,” said VP/General Manager at WGCL & WPCH-TV, Erik Schrader. ”Gray is building what will be a huge movie and television studio. The assembly is going to have a lot, everything from movie and television studios to places to live and potentially restaurants.”

While the pieces shift around, CBS46 newscasts will be moved to Assembly for a week.

”Short timeline, so we don’t have a lot of run way to get this right. It is a lot of long days. It is 7 day work week. It is 10-12 hour days so we can knock it all out,” said WGCL & WPCH-TV Director of Engineering, Mark Johnson.

The work that goes into a transition like this is endless.

”A lot of coordination. A lot of planning. We have a disaster recovery trailer that we are utilizing for Assembly that will have cameras and switchers and audio capabilities inside of it. We utilize that along with a lot of construction help from the folks at Assembly, to get the facility set up for us,” said Johnson.

CBS46 crews are working around the clock to make sure every wire is correctly placed, every light is correctly staged, every remote and control is working and ready to fill the space with anchors and news crews.

”The team is great,” said Johnson, “They understand that we are kind of all in this together.”

This is the beginning of a new chapter of the station’s history.

”We are adding people,” said Schrader, “50 people in the newsroom alone. We are adding newscasts. By the time we are done, we will have more newscasts than any station in Atlanta; that is how you tell the story of an area.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.