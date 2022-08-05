Cobb County Sheriff’s Office urges ‘safety’ for students, drivers

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - School safety officials and the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department have made a desperate plea to all metro Atlanta drivers; slow down.

Schools are back in session and that means school buses packed with children are back on the roads.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has urged the importance of driver safety in and around school zones and near school buses with children and the importance of teaching your children about safety.

Emergency crews responded to a crash near the Midway Road overpass on I-20 east before Lee Road on July 29.

Georgia Department of Public Safety officials says the driver of a blue Honda Civic “did not slow down in time” and rear-ended a school bus with children on board.

According to the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page, a 10-foot radius around a school bus is the most dangerous area to be in.

Drivers are urged to “stop far enough away from a stopped school bus to allow students to safely enter and exit the school bus.

Cobb County Sheriff’s officials also encourage parents to teach their children the importance of being safe when getting on or off of a school bus, when entering or exiting a crosswalk or crossing a street.

“Parents, please educate your children about the dangers of getting on or off the bus. Remember they need to be aware of their surroundings. That means no headphones, no cell phones, and backpack securely fastened before they start walking to the bus. When your child is waiting for the bus, instruct them to be in a visible area at a safe distance from the roadway. When getting on or off the bus, speak to your children about staying away from the roadway unless they need to cross to the other side,” officials said.

