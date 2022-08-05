Commemorative UGA Champions Coca-Cola bottle unveiled
The special Coca-Cola bottle created by Georgia artist Steve Penley, is available for purchase on Aug. 15
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As the University of Georgia football team prepares for its title defense ahead of the 2022 season, Coca-Cola officials unveiled a limited release of the bespoke 8 oz. commemorative glass bottle in partnership with and that features Georgia artist Steve Penley.
Customers, students, alum and Bulldogs fans are encouraged to purchase the commemorative bottle beginning August 15, while supplies last.
According to officials, the UGA commemorative bottle comes in Coca-Cola will be sold in six-packs at retailers, grocers and convenience stores across the state of Georgia; the pricing is determined by the retailer. The bottle was designed and produced in the state of Georgia.
The University of Georgia Bulldogs claimed their first National Championship in 41 years after defeating the University of Alabama 33-18 in the NCAA Championship game during the 2021 season.
