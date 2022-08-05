Fatal crash closes I-75 southbound near Central Avenue

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal crash has all southbound lanes of I-75 closed just before Central Avenue Friday morning.

The crash is on I-75 Southbound before Central Ave/CW Grant SB.

Our CBS 46 Road Tracker stuck in the traffic on 75 SB in southern Fulton county thanks to a crash blocking all lanes on 75 SB at Central. Right now, GDOT is expecting this to clear around 11 AM. pic.twitter.com/ZiLw9m3G5y — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) August 5, 2022

The Georgia Department of Transportation confirms at least one fatality. They expect this crash to be cleared around 11 a.m. Drivers should choose an alternate route to avoid delays.

