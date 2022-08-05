Fatal crash closes I-75 southbound near Central Avenue
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fatal crash has all southbound lanes of I-75 closed just before Central Avenue Friday morning.
The crash is on I-75 Southbound before Central Ave/CW Grant SB.
The Georgia Department of Transportation confirms at least one fatality. They expect this crash to be cleared around 11 a.m. Drivers should choose an alternate route to avoid delays.
