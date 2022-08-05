Federal judge rules in favor of Georgia Public Service Commission lawsuit

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A federal judge has ruled in the lawsuit that challenged the at-large method of electing commissioners for the Georgia Public Service Commission.

U.S.District Judge Steve Grimberg ruled in favor of the lawsuit on Friday. READ THE DECISION.

Specifically, the court said that the at-large method of electing commissioners for the position violates the Voting Rights Act. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been ordered not to use the at-large method in any future PSC election, including the upcoming election in November.

The election will most likely be postponed for weeks unless there is a different decision in appeal court.

Rose v. Raffensperger was filed in July. All four plaintiffs in the case are registered African-American voters. In the lawsuit, they alleged that “because of the interaction between the electoral system used by the state in which they reside and racial bloc voting, they have less opportunity than other members of the electorate to elect representatives of their choice.”

The complaint alleged that their votes were diluted as a result on allegedly discriminatory electoral practice adopted by the jurisdiction in which they vote, which is a violation of the Voting Rights Act.

Over 30% of voters in Georgia are Black.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.