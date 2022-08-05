First Alert Forecast: Scattered Storms Return for the Weekend

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:22 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain and storm chances increase through the weekend.

Friday Forecast: Sunny skies in the morning give way to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon with spotty thunderstorms popping up around lunch and lasting through the afternoon. A few t-showers may pop up this evening as well.

High: 90° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 30% PM

What You Need to Know:

Scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday, and widespread showers and storms move in Sunday. The stormy weather continues as we head through next week.

