First Alert Forecast: Scattered Storms Return for the Weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain and storm chances increase through the weekend.

Friday Forecast: Sunny skies in the morning give way to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon with spotty thunderstorms popping up around lunch and lasting through the afternoon. A few t-showers may pop up this evening as well.

High: 90° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 30% PM

What You Need to Know:

Scattered showers and storms are likely Saturday, and widespread showers and storms move in Sunday. The stormy weather continues as we head through next week.

