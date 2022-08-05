Flooding on I-285 east near Northside Drive overpass disrupts traffic

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - As severe weather continues across the Atlanta metro area Friday, flooding has disrupted traffic on I-285 east near Northside Drive and Powers Ferry Road.

Motorists are urged to use caution and drive safely.

Flooding on 285 reported (CBS46 News)

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia counties of Cherokee, Cobb, Forsyth & Fulton is in effect.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms continue this evening in north Georgia. Most spots will stay dry, but it’s a good idea to check the radar on the CBS46 First Alert Weather app before heading out.

PING PONG SIZED HAIL IN NORTH FULTON. Mountain Park, Roswell,

Milton, Canton, get inside!!! Severe t-storm warning until 6:45pm!!!! pic.twitter.com/KoCnypDemy — Ella Dorsey (@Ella__Dorsey) August 5, 2022

