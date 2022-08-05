Flooding on I-285 east near Northside Drive overpass disrupts traffic
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - As severe weather continues across the Atlanta metro area Friday, flooding has disrupted traffic on I-285 east near Northside Drive and Powers Ferry Road.
Motorists are urged to use caution and drive safely.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for the Georgia counties of Cherokee, Cobb, Forsyth & Fulton is in effect.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms continue this evening in north Georgia. Most spots will stay dry, but it’s a good idea to check the radar on the CBS46 First Alert Weather app before heading out.
