Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes

Two pilots practice in formation ahead of Thunder over Louisville
Two pilots practice in formation ahead of Thunder over Louisville(WAVE)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. An F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown of Bonaire says the plane made an unusually loud, sharp noise. She says she’s hiring a roof inspector after a vinyl ceiling on her porch bulged. Several other Bonaire homeowners sent pictures showing what they say is damage. Robins Air Force Base spokesperson Roland Leach says the flight was at an approved altitude above 1,000 feet and didn’t produce a sonic boom. The Air Force says people can file complaints seeking damages.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mugshot photo of Donald Bannister
Marietta fugitive wanted for murder captured in Cobb County
Ukrainian, YouthReach International humanitarian volunteers with bulletproof vests and helmets
Georgia ministry helping to supply bulletproof vests and helmets to Ukrainian, humanitarian volunteers
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he’ll be killed in state prison
Assembly Atlanta
CBS46 to broadcast live from ‘Assembly Atlanta’ next week