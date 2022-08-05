Grammy award-winning rapper 21 Savage to host 7th annual back-to-school drive

The Atlanta native will help provide students with school supplies, backpacks, haircuts and more on Sunday
Atlanta native 21 Savage to host back 2 school drive
Atlanta native 21 Savage to host back 2 school drive(Leading By Example Foundation)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation are set to host their 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday in Decatur.

According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided more than 2,000 students with backpacks, school supplies, meals and fun outdoor experience.”

The back-to-school drive will be held at 4525 Glenwood Rd. from 1-4 p.m.

21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is best known for hits X featuring fellow Atlanta rapper Future, Bank Account, No Heart, A Lot featuring J Cole and more.

He has frequently collaborated with rap superstar Drake, including recently on his “Honestly, Nevermind,” album released in June and “Certified Loverboy” released in 2021.

He has also collaborated with Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, fellow Atlanta native and rapper T.I. and others.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Portion of Moreland Ave. closed due to gas leak
Area evacuated, portion of Moreland Ave. closed after crash leads to gas leak
Police make plea after 4 shootings in 2 hours in Atlanta
Police make plea after 4 shootings in 2 hours in Atlanta
Restaurant Report Card: Corner Street Taco Bar fails with 65
Restaurant Report Card: Corner Street Taco Bar fails with 65
At The Corner Street Taco Bar in Woodstock, a Cherokee County inspector uncovered some serious...
Restaurant Report Card: Corner Street Taco Bar fails with 65; City Eats Kitchen earns 100