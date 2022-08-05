Grammy award-winning rapper 21 Savage to host 7th annual back-to-school drive

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation are set to host their 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday in Decatur.

According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided more than 2,000 students with backpacks, school supplies, meals and fun outdoor experience.”

The back-to-school drive will be held at 4525 Glenwood Rd. from 1-4 p.m.

21 Savage, whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, is best known for hits X featuring fellow Atlanta rapper Future, Bank Account, No Heart, A Lot featuring J Cole and more.

He has frequently collaborated with rap superstar Drake, including recently on his “Honestly, Nevermind,” album released in June and “Certified Loverboy” released in 2021.

He has also collaborated with Nicki Minaj, DJ Khaled, fellow Atlanta native and rapper T.I. and others.

