Lawyer: Arbery shooter fears he’ll be killed in state prison

FILE - This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
FILE - This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The white men convicted of hate crimes for chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery as he ran in their Georgia neighborhood have been scheduled for sentencing this summer in federal court. U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood scheduled Aug. 1 sentencing hearings for all three men. Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, each face a maximum penalty of life in prison. It's possible the sentencing date could change. Prosecutors asked the judge in a legal filing Tuesday, April 19, 2022 to postpone the hearings until later in August. (Pool, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in a Georgia neighborhood says he’s afraid fellow inmates will kill him if he’s sent to a state prison to serve a life sentence for murder. That’s according to a legal filing by Travis McMichael’s defense attorney that asks a judge to keep McMichael in federal custody when he’s sentenced Monday on a hate crime conviction. Attorney Amy Lee Copeland wrote that McMichael has received hundreds of death threats since he killed Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, in February 2020. She says McMichael worries “he will promptly be killed” in a Georgia prison system that the Justice Department is investigating for violence between inmates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Assembly Atlanta
CBS46 to broadcast live from ‘Assembly Atlanta’ next week
Georgia Power
Judge rules Georgia must end statewide PSC elections
Happy National Oyster Day
Aug. 12 is National Oyster Day
Mustard donuts for National Mustard Day
Mustard-infused donuts for National Mustard Day