Marietta fugitive wanted for murder captured in Cobb County

Mugshot photo of Donald Bannister
Mugshot photo of Donald Bannister(Cobb County Sheriff's Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting was arrested, officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Officials say Donald Bannister was arrested after being wanted for murder, aggravated assault and violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act in Cobb County.

Members of the South Metro SWAT Team, investigators from the Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted with the arrest of Bannister in East Point.

Bannister, according to police officials, is accused of also being involved in a recent Atlanta shooting.

No further information was made available by police officials.

