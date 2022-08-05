Police seek help identifying vehicles wanted in connection to toddler shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police detectives have asked for the public’s help identifying two vehicles wanted in connection to a shooting that injured a toddler on Wednesday.

The shooting, which reportedly happened in the 1200 block of Lee Street NW in southwest Atlanta, was reported at approximately 4:02 p.m.

Atlanta police said a father and his son were leaving a barbershop when a blue Kia Optima started following behind them.

When the father stopped at an intersection, police said the car pulled up next to him and opened fire.

Detectives say the license plate is unknown on the dark-colored Kia Cadenza and the white Kia. The white Kia was seen traveling north on Lee Street. The shooter(s) are still at large, according to police. Officials hope tracking the vehicle could help find the shooters.

Police said one of the bullets hit the toddler and the father drove to a nearby fire station to get help.

A spokesperson with Atlanta Fire and Rescue told CBS46, “the dad took the boy to Fire Station 14 on Lee Street at 4:02 p.m. Per fire, the boy is 3-years-old. Fire officials also confirmed the boy was conscious, breathing, and alert when Grady EMS transported him to Egleston (Children’s Health of Atlanta).”

According to police, the toddler was taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Police believe the shooting was targeted.

Multiple people were injured and three people died during four separate shootings in Atlanta on Thursday, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case can contact The Atlanta Police Department’s Aggravated Assault Unit at 404-379-4324 or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

