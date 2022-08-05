Area evacuated, portion of Moreland Ave. closed after crash leads to gas leak

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver that slammed into a southeast Atlanta gas substation has led emergency crews to close a busy stretch of road due to a gas leak, officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Officials have confirmed that Key Road westbound is shut down and Moreland Road has also shut down in both directions.

Witnesses on the scene told CBS46 News that a woman crashed into a gas substation around 10 p.m.

Multiple people in the vicinity have been evacuated by emergency crews, according to officials.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes as a portion of Moreland Avenue has closed. There is no official word on when the road will re-open.

There is no additional information from the police. This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.