Area evacuated, portion of Moreland Ave. closed after crash leads to gas leak

Emergency crews evacuate people in Moreland Ave area after crash at gas station leads to gas leak
Portion of Moreland Ave. closed due to gas leak
Portion of Moreland Ave. closed due to gas leak(CBS46 News)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A driver that slammed into a southeast Atlanta gas substation has led emergency crews to close a busy stretch of road due to a gas leak, officials confirmed to CBS46 News.

Officials have confirmed that Key Road westbound is shut down and Moreland Road has also shut down in both directions.

Witnesses on the scene told CBS46 News that a woman crashed into a gas substation around 10 p.m.

Multiple people in the vicinity have been evacuated by emergency crews, according to officials.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes as a portion of Moreland Avenue has closed. There is no official word on when the road will re-open.

There is no additional information from the police. This is an active investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police make plea after 4 shootings in 2 hours in Atlanta
Police make plea after 4 shootings in 2 hours in Atlanta
Atlanta native 21 Savage to host back 2 school drive
Grammy award-winning rapper 21 Savage to host 7th annual back-to-school drive
Restaurant Report Card: Corner Street Taco Bar fails with 65
Restaurant Report Card: Corner Street Taco Bar fails with 65
At The Corner Street Taco Bar in Woodstock, a Cherokee County inspector uncovered some serious...
Restaurant Report Card: Corner Street Taco Bar fails with 65; City Eats Kitchen earns 100